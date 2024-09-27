Seth Meyers Ties Eric Adams’ Indictment to Trump Lies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on Wednesday, making history as the first NYC mayor to be criminally charged while in office. In his monologue Thursday, Late Night host Seth Meyers argued that the news adds credibility to the guilty verdict in Donald Trump’s recent hush money trial.

“So the sitting Democratic mayor of New York City has been indicted, which really undercuts Donald Trump’s claim that he can’t get a fair trial in New York because it’s biased against Republicans,” Meyers said.

He played a clip of Trump complaining amidst his trial in late May, where he said, “It’s a very, very liberal Democrat area, and so I knew we were in deep trouble… Mother Teresa couldn’t get a fair trial here.”

“Was Mother Teresa also running a scam where she paid hush money to a porn star during a presidential campaign and illegally recorded it as a business expense to hide it from voters?” Meyers mocked. “We all remember when she got indicted for stealing classified documents and sneaking them on board her private jet.”

Meyers continued, “They just indicted the sitting Democratic mayor; I think it’s safe to say they’re not gunning for Republicans. It has less to do with your political party and more to do with being corrupt, because New Yorkers can sniff out a scam anywhere.”

Meyers also roasted Adams for his “weird” behavior over the years, bringing up the 2021 scandal of Adams’ “suspiciously empty apartment in Brooklyn,” and his 2011 PSA teaching parents how to search their kids’ bedrooms. Most of all, Meyers went after Adams’ conservative appeal.

“Many centrists and right-wing pundits have pegged him as a rising star of the Democratic Party because of his hardline stances on police and crime,” Meyers noted. “At one point, New York public libraries were forced to close on Sundays due to budget cuts while the NYPD was rolling out completely useless police robots.”

He showed a photo of Adams alongside a new “crime-fighting robot” released in 2023 to help patrol the New York subways.

Meyers remarked, “I just really hope that when Adams turned himself in, that’s who was greeting him at the station.”