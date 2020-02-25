Seth Meyers Unloads on Chris Matthews for ‘Deranged’ Bernie Sanders Attacks

As Seth Meyers put it Monday night, Democratic establishment pundits are “panicking” about Bernie Sanders’ dominance in the 2020 primary campaign. And no one is freaking out more than his NBC colleague Chris Matthews.

Using “pundit math,” the Late Night host explained that instead of winning each of the first three contests, Sanders is actually losing. “That’s right,” he said, “by winning states, Bernie is actually losing ground. You see, as all expert pundits know, you don’t want to win the first two. That’s a rookie mistake wherein you come off as needy, or as the kids would say, thirsty.”

But while even Sanders himself “bristled” at the suggestion that he was the frontrunner after Iowa and New Hampshire, it is undeniable after Nevada. After breaking down how Democratic strategist James Carville has been “spinning out on live TV” over Sanders’ success, Meyers said that “somehow that wasn’t even the most unhinged response to Bernie’s win.”

This brought the host to Matthews, who over the weekend compared Sanders’ victory to the Nazi invasion of France during World War II. In turn, Meyers compared him to “your senile grandpa screaming into the phone on FaceTime.”

“But somehow, this isn’t the most insane thing Matthews has said about Bernie,” Meyers added, flashing back to the night of the New Hampshire primary when the MSNBC host “went on another deranged tear that had something to do with Communists executing him in Central Park.” It was “so incoherent,” he said, that his co-anchor Chris Hayes had to correct his facts on live television.

Matthews began that rant by saying, “I have my own views of the word socialist and I’d be happy to share them with you in private.”

“Chris Matthews is definitely a guy who says he’ll share his thoughts with you in private and then talks to you in public for a full minute,” Meyers joked.

