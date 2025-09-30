Seth Meyers Was Day Drunk When He Found Out About Kimmel

Seth Meyers was wasted when he learned that Jimmy Kimmel was booted off the air, he revealed Tuesday.

“I went day drinking” with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers for his “Seth Goes Day Drinking” interview series, he explained on a new episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. At the end of shooting the episode, “as I literally walked out the door… I got a text from Kimmel being like, ‘I’m suspended and the future looks dark.’”

Meyers quipped that he thought at the time, “Well, this is bad timing.”

Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and host Seth Meyers during "Day Drinking" on September 23, 2025. NBC/Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

Kimmel was suspended by ABC following his jokes about MAGA’s reaction to the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Trump’s FCC Chairman threatened the network, which pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its lineup for an “indefinite” suspension.

Based on the text Meyers received from Kimmel about the future looking “dark,” the host wasn’t certain his show would ever return. Kimmel was ultimately only suspended for six days, after which he broke his own YouTube record for views with his first monologue back. He clarified then that it was “never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” but continued going after Trump and MAGA.

Meyers was light years away from the grim ordeal when he was filming his day drinking episode with the hosts of Las Culturistas, he said. It was “not the drunkest I’ve ever been,” he shared Tuesday, but “don’t get me wrong, I was very drunk, but feeling pretty good” just before he got Kimmel’s text.

Meyers, Yang, and Rogers laughed through several drunken games, played pop diva trivia, and Meyers ended up in a glittery tank top for maximum silliness just before he got the text, the episode shows.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel during an interview with host Seth Meyers on May 13, 2024. NBC/Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

The night after Kimmel’s suspension, Meyers spoke out in his defense, saying on Late Night, “It is possible to stand up to this kind of bullying and censorship.”

“It is a privilege and an honor to call Jimmy Kimmel my friend in the same way that it’s a privilege and honor to do this show every night,” he said on his NBC show. “I wake up every day, I count my blessings that I live in a country that at least purports to value freedom of speech, and we’re gonna keep doing our show the way we’ve always done it: with enthusiasm and integrity.”

Along with previously announced guest Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers is expected to appear Tuesday night on one of Jimmy Kimmel’s special run of show in Brooklyn this week.