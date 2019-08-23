CHEAT SHEET
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST
Seth Moulton Drops Out of the 2020 Presidential Race
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) on Friday announced his plans to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. “I think it’s evident that this is now a three-way race between Biden, Warren, and Sanders, and really it’s a debate about how far left the party should go,” he said in an interview with The New York Times. Moulton’s campaign promoted centrist politics and emphasized his military service, but he gained little support in the primaries. “Candidly, getting in the race late was a mistake,” he said. “It was a bigger handicap than I expected.” Moulton told the Times he won’t endorse another candidate “right away” but praised former Vice President Joe Biden. “Anybody in this race will be better than Donald Trump and I will enthusiastically support whoever the nominee is,” he said.