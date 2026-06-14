Seth Rogen Breaks Silence on Where He Stands With James Franco

Actor Seth Rogen, 44, has spoken out about the current state of his relationship with former longtime friend and decades-long collaborator James Franco, 48, following allegations of sexual misconduct in 2018. “I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now,” Rogen said in an interview with The New York Times after revealing they no longer speak. The two actors were collaborators for over two decades, working together on shows like Freaks and Geeks and for hit movies such as The Interview and The Disaster Artist. However, after allegations surfaced that Franco behaved inappropriately toward female students at an acting school he co-founded, Rogen said he would not work with Franco again. “It is a very personal thing. There’s the public-facing side of it, which I’ve spoken about, and I have the same stance publicly that I’ve had, and I think the proof is in the pudding — I have not worked with him in years,” Rogen added. On a personal level, Rogen says their relationship is more complicated. “But the personal side of it is just so nuanced, and it involves people that I don’t know if I should be dragging into this. I don’t know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it.” Franco settled a class action lawsuit with his accusers in June 2021, paying $2.235 million to a group of women who alleged they paid monthly tuition to attend his acting school for opportunities but were instead subjected to “intimidating and sexual objectification.”