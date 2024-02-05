Seth Rogen’s New Houseplant Coffee Makes It Easier Than Ever to Get Great Java

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

My days are usually filled with two things: Writing and coffee. Lots and lots of coffee. So when an opportunity to try Seth Rogen’s new line of coffee came across my inbox, I jumped at the chance (and started dreaming of my next cup o’ joe). For Houseplant’s first coffee launch, Rogen teamed up with Cometeer, the brand behind the first frozen coffee pod on the market—and it’s a match made in java heaven.

Prior to the launch, I had never heard of Cometeer, but I was familiar with Houseplant, which harnesses Rogen’s passion for both ceramics and cannabis in a design-friendly way, taking the “toking” experience to another level entirely. It brings a sense of style and an even deeper appreciation of ritual to the process—not unlike enjoying a great cup of joe, as Rogen often does before his first smoke of the day.

But how do frozen coffee pods stack up to the experience of grinding your own beans, using your French press, or steeping your cold brew? As it turns out, they stack up pretty competitively.

Houseplant Box 32-Cup For Houseplant and Cometeer’s first launch, they debuted Get Roasted, a Mexican dark roast, and Bean There Done That, an Ethiopian medium roast. At this point, there’s no decaf option in the line—give me the good stuff, and make it strong. The great thing is that both hit on all the right notes that you’d expect, even without heading down the street or across town to a buzzed-about coffee shop. Buy At Cometeer Coffee $ 84 Free Shipping

How does it work? If you’ve tried Cometeer’s flash-frozen coffee capsules, the process is the same: For hot coffee, I ran the capsule under tap water to loosen before opening, dropped it into my trusty coffee mug, added hot water, then stirred—and that was it. I was surprised by how easy it was, but also how rich, roasty, and delightful (the dark roast was my personal preference).

For iced coffee—a must-have to power my daily writing routine—all I did was add water and ice to a glass, drop the melted capsule in after running it under hot water, and then stir. Again, it was that easy, especially as someone who likes to steep cold brew or use my French press. Houseplant and Cometeer also offer directions on how to make your own latte by adding the melted capsule to milk or a dairy alternative. So, save your cash on that daily coffee run and make a great cup of joe in literally seconds.

If you enjoy the finer things in life—the perfect record player set-up, a stylish Bluetooth speaker, a well-made pair of boots, or Rogen’s eye-catching cannabis accessories—Houseplant’s line of Cometeer coffee will fit in nicely with your lineup of elevated simple pleasures.

For inquiring minds, coffee fiends, and cannabis enthusiasts, the Houseplant Roaster Box is available with a Cometeer subscription for $64 per month or for a one-time purchase of $84.

Mark my words: I’ll certainly be back swiftly to refill my freezer with the quickest, easiest, coolest (and Seth Rogen-approved) way to make java.

