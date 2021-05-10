Seth Rogen Now Has ‘No Plans’ to Work With James Franco Again
BROS NO MORE?
In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, Seth Rogen said he has “no plans” to work with James Franco again after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct made against him. Rogen, who starred with Franco on Freaks & Geeks and Pineapple Express, also apologized for previously making light of the allegations. In the past, Rogen had said he planned to continue to collaborate with Franco. Numerous women have accused Franco of a range of misconduct, including former students at his acting school who sued him, alleging he used his position to take advantage of them sexually. In the Sunday Times interview, Rogen also addressed a 2014 Saturday Night Live monologue in which he seemingly made light of a then-recent accusation that Franco had asked a 17-year-old girl to meet up with him. “I very much regret that joke,” said Rogen, who also intimated that his friendship with Franco had been altered by the accusations. “It changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic,” said Rogen.