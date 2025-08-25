Seth Rogen Reveals Most Common Request He Gets From Fans
TOKES NOT JOKES
Comedy star and admitted stoner Seth Rogen said fans will ask to smoke marijuana with him, he said in an interview on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. The Pineapple Express star, interviewed alongside Ben Stiller, was asked what “whine” he hears most from fans. Rogen said he doesn’t have one. “People just want to smoke weed with me,” he said. And, sometimes, he’ll even oblige, but only under certain circumstances. “If it seems like it’ll really be special for the person, sometimes I will,” he said. “I’ve had moments where I’m like, ‘This is a big moment for this person. [The] least I could do is take a couple hits with them.’” Rogen, 43, said he’s been a daily weed smoker for roughly 20 years. “I smoke weed all day, every single day, since I was 20 years old,” he said in a 2023 episode of British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett’s podcast The Diary of a CEO. “And I’ve been very productive in that time.” In contrast, Ben Stiller, star of Zoolander, Meet the Fockers, and executive producer on Severance, told Horowitz he mostly gets “focker” shouted at him by excited fans.