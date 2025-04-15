Seth Rogen’s Anti-Trump Comments Edited Out of Awards Show

A prestigious science award show reportedly edited out digs made toward the Trump administration by Canadian actor and comedian Seth Rogan from a recording of its 2025 ceremony.

Deemed the Oscars of science, the Breakthrough Prize ceremony celebrates science’s best across physics, mathematics, and more. Co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg, the foundation held its 13th annual ceremony on April 5, where several A-listers from both Hollywood and Silicon Valley were in attendance.

During the show, Rogen co-presented the Special Breakthrough Prize in Physics alongside actor Edward Norton, where he seemingly went off-script and took a dig at President Donald Trump, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rogen’s (L) jokes were reportedly cut out from the show’s recording on YouTube. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Norton was apparently praising several tech tycoons in the room, including Zuckerberg and his fellow Breakthrough founders Yuri Milner and Sergey Brin, when Rogen interrupted him to take a shot at a past ceremony attendee—Elon Musk.

“And it’s amazing that others [who have been] in this room underwrote electing a man who, in the last week, single-handedly destroyed all of American science,” Rogen said, according to THR who added that he received “light applause.”

“It’s amazing how much good science you can destroy with $320 million and RFK Jr. very fast,” the comedian continued.

Rogen apparently later made another joke where he insinuated that the award show’s crowd, which included Trump-loyal billionaires like Rupert Murdoch and Jeff Bezos, would more likely “roll right” than left, THR added, citing a source in the audience.

Seth Rogen (R) attended the science award show with his wife Lauren Miller (L). Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

All of Rogen’s quips were seemingly removed from a “full” recording of the ceremony later uploaded to YouTube.

In a statement to THR, a spokesperson for the Breakthrough Prize Foundation said, “This year’s ceremony lasted longer than the prior few years, and several edits were made in order to meet the originally planned run time.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Breakthrough and Rogen’s representatives for additional comment.

Silicon Valley has notably been currying favor with Trump over the past few months. Several of the award show’s tech attendees, like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have particularly been integrating into the president’s orbit.