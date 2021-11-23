Fan Jumps Barricade to Attack Seth Rollins During WWE Raw
The wrestler known as “the Visionary” apparently didn’t see that one coming. A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody following an attack on WWE star Seth Rollins on Monday night, a New York Police Department spokesperson said. The assailant, apparently a fan in attendance, hopped a barricade at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during the league’s live broadcast of its Monday Night Raw show. Rollins was exiting the ring after a match with Finn Balor when a fan sprinted out and tackled him. The two fought on the ground for a moment before WWE security officials and referees responded, pulling the man away.
After the incident, WWE issued a statement, saying that it “takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Charges against the man, who has not yet been named, are still pending. Rollins did his best to not to break kayfabe, or character, afterward, and left the stage after his attacker was subdued.