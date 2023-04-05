Klaus Teuber, the Creator of ‘Settlers of Catan,’ Dies at 70
‘PROFOUND SADNESS’
Klaus Teuber, the creator of the blockbuster board game Settlers of Catan, died on Saturday after a “short and serious illness,” his family confirmed in a statement. He was 70. “While Klaus’ contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend,” the Catan studio team said in a social media release on Tuesday. “His legacy will continue to inspire and shape the gaming community for years to come.” The German Teuber, born in 1952, began developing games in the 1980s. The game that would cement his legacy, The Settlers of Catan, later rebranded just Catan, was released in 1995. The intricate trading game sees players gather on an island to build up settlements, cities, and roads as they acquire resources and earn victory points. More than 40 million copies have been sold in more than 40 languages, according to the studio.