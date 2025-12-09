Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Trump-Hating Country Music Star Dead at 60
A MAVERICK
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 12.09.25 11:22AM EST 
Country music star Raul Malo performs in Austin, Texas.
Singer-songwriter Raul Malo of The Mavericks died at 60 Tuesday. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) RICK KERN/Getty Images

The Mavericks’ lead singer and co-founder Raul Malo died Tuesday, the band announced. Malo had been fighting stage 4 colon cancer, having announced his diagnosis last year. In September, he said he was also battling leptomeningeal disease, a rare condition in which cancer spreads to the brain and spinal cord. “Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself,” the band said in a statement. The Mavericks blended rock and country music and took influence from Latin-American tunes. Malo, a Miami native and the son of Cuban immigrants, had been outspoken against the immigration practices of the Trump administration. “The words ‘liberty and justice for all’ have faded into a distant past,” he wrote on social media on the Fourth of July this year. “To some of us those words were deeply personal. My family came here because of those words. I was born here because of those words. I have had an extraordinary life because of those words. And now those words have lost their meaning.”

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Taliban Arrests Four Over ‘Peaky Blinders’ Cosplay
SHARIA SHELBYS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 12.09.25 11:19AM EST 
Published 12.09.25 11:15AM EST 
061022-peakyblinders1_vo9lw3
Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders Season 6. Netflix

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have detained four young men for dressing up like characters from the popular Peaky Blinders TV show after they were seen wandering around their local township wearing long coats, flat caps, and sharp suits, according to multiple news reports. A spokesman for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said the four men, all in their early 20s and based in Herat, were “summoned and advised and released” after being accused of “promoting foreign culture and imitating film actors,” and violating Afghan cultural norms. The Afghan group is known online as the “Jebrael Shelbys,” a nod to the Shelby family characters in Peaky Blinders. The men are understood to have undergone a “rehabilitation program,” CBS News reported. In a video circulated by the ministry, one of the detainees is heard expressing his regret. “I used to publish and spread things that were against Sharia... I was summoned and advised, and from today onward I will no longer engage in such sinful activities.” Videos of them walking together in costume were circulated widely on social media in Afghanistan before their arrests. The arrests reportedly come amid a crackdown by Afghanistan’s repressive Islamic extremist government, seeking to enforce strict dress codes and social rules, which lately also saw two street magicians detained for promoting “witchcraft.”

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score 70% Off Lovehoney’s Couple’s Advent Calendar, Vibrators, and More During Its Extended Cyber Week Sale
TREAT YO’ SELF
Scouted Staff
Updated 12.08.25 10:16PM EST 
Published 12.03.25 5:16PM EST 
Lovehoney's Couples Advent calendar. It shows 24 days of boxes and different sex toys and accessories like vibrators, cock rings, blindfolds, whips, and lube.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 71 percent during the brand’s extended Cyber Week sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before holiday houseguests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Lovehoney Couple’s Advent Calendar (24 Day)
71% off
See At Lovehoney

Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the class tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar (worth $677, but on sale for just $179 right now). With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.

Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

We-Vibe Sync O
Buy At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s Cyber Week sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Decadent Drone Feast Bound For Prison Inmates Revealed
HIGH STEAKS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.09.25 10:34AM EST 
South Carolina Department of Corrections haul of contraband.
South Carolina Department of Corrections

A drone carrying steak, crab legs, cigarettes and cannabis was intercepted by prison guards, according to authorities at the Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina. Images of the contraband were posted by the South Carolina Department of Corrections, and feature two cartons of smokes, a large sealed bag of marijuana and a tin of Old Bay seasoning. “Seems some folks were planning an early holiday Old Bay crab boil and steak dinner along with their marijuana and cigarettes—all dropped by a drone at Lee CI,” the department said. According to the Associated Press, the drone was seized on Sunday morning, before inmates could reach it, although no arrests have been made. Prisons spokesperson Chrysti Shain said, “I’m guessing the inmates who were expecting the package are crabby.” In South Carolina, flying a drone near a prison can land you 30 days in jail, while dropping contraband can earn you up to 10 years inside. It comes after Xavier Martez Delesline, 33, became the second inmate in a week to die at the facility on Wednesday, after he was allegedly assaulted in a common area, WIS10 reports. Officers are treating it as a “suspected homicide.” It comes one day after a fatal assault on inmate Mario Leven Harrison.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Driver With 100 Arrests Kills Grammy-Nominated Musician
FEELING THE BLUES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.09.25 10:32AM EST 
Grammy-Nominated Musician Killed By Drug-Driver With Over 100 Arrests
Grammy-Nominated Musician Killed By Drug-Driver With Over 100 Arrests Facebook

A Grammy-nominated bass player was killed while walking his dog when he was struck by an SUV driven by a woman with at least 100 previous arrests. Roderick “Rory” MacLeod, 70, was declared dead after being hit on Saturday morning in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. His pet survived the crash and ran back to the family home. MacLeod was a longtime member of the band Roomful of Blues, which earned three Grammy nominations in the 1980s when he was its bassist. He was remembered as “upbeat and cheerful” by his former bandmate Doug James, with another band member paying tribute to “a good friend, bandmate, and wonderful spirit who was tragically stolen from us Saturday morning by a reckless driver.” The driver, identified as Sharon Godbut, 41 “left her lane and struck several objects, including two telephone poles and the pedestrian walking his dogs,” police said. She was arrested and found in possession of “numerous illegal narcotics and packaging materials commonly associated with drug distribution.” Police said she had previously been arrested over 100 times, issued 82 court warrants and 40 traffic citations. She was arraigned Tuesday.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Save 25% on Bon Charge’s Gift-Ready Beauty and Wellness Bundles
TAKE CHARGE
Scouted Staff
Published 12.05.25 5:44PM EST 
Woman holding a red light face mask from Bon Charge
Bon Charge

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Black Friday sales may be over, but with the holiday season in full swing, there’s still plenty of time to save big on beauty and wellness products. Whether you’re looking to invest in your own wellbeing or give someone you love the gift of longevity, Bon Charge is making it easier than ever with a can’t-miss holiday deal: 25 percent off sitewide from now through the end of the year.

With endorsements from a bevy of celebrities, Bon Charge has become one of the buzziest names in the beauty and wellness space, emerging as a trusted name for science-backed tools from red light therapy masks to infrared sauna blankets. Best of all, the brand offers more than just one-off solutions—it also features curated bundles that package together its most popular products for an even more streamlined, complementary experience that supports holistic wellness. Whether you’re focusing on your face, looking for whole-body results, or are in search of a travel kit to support your busy lifestyle, there’s a bundle that will meet your needs.

Holistic Beauty Bundle
Shop At Bon Charge

Full Body Red Light Therapy Bundle
Shop At Bon Charge

Travel Wellness Bundle
Shop At Bon Charge

Don’t miss out on these big savings—act now to elevate your own routine or share the gift of wellness with someone you love.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Tourist Plunges Off 130-Foot Cliff After Trying to Take Selfie
HELL OF A PICTURE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.09.25 10:35AM EST 
Gaodeng ancient temple, the highest peak of Huaying Mountain.
Huaying Mountain CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Imag

The dramatic moment a tourist plunged 50 feet down a cliff after trying to take a selfie has been caught on camera. The incident on Huaying Mountain in Guang’an, China, saw the man teetering on the edge of the narrow path, phone raised as he tried to take a photograph on Sunday. TMZ reports the man miraculously survived the fall off the 130-foot cliff, with local outlets reporting he only fell 50 feet down. A clunk can be heard in the footage as the man loses his balance, before disappearing from view as the rest of his group react, peering over the edge. Astonishingly, he reportedly posted a message on the social media platform WeChat after the incident, saying, “The mountain Gods blessed me. I’m so lucky. I fell from a 40m high cliff and rolled down the slope for nearly 15 meters. When the rocks collapsed, I thought I was going to die. It’s so good to be alive. So I’ll live well!”

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Flight Forced to Circle Airport Six Times After Terrifying Mid-Air Malfunction
DONUTS IN THE SKY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.09.25 10:37AM EST 
A G-GATR British Airways Airbus A320-200 flies over the match venue during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round group 13 soccer match between Czechia and Malta at the Centenary Stadium in Ta Qali, Malta, on November 15, 2025. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A G-GATR British Airways Airbus A320-200 flies over the match venue during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round group 13 soccer match between Czechia and Malta at the Centenary Stadium in Ta Qali, Malta, on November 15, 2025. (Photo by Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

A British Airways flight was forced to circle Edinburgh Airport, Scotland, six times before making an emergency landing after its landing gear got stuck during takeoff, according to British news reports. BA Flight 1443 departed the Scottish capital at 11 a.m. for a short flight south to London, expected to take around an hour. But just five minutes after takeoff, the pilots sounded the alarm after the plane’s wheels became stuck in the down position, Business Insider reported. The aircraft circled over the town of Stirling six times until it was cleared for an emergency landing. The airport touched back down in Edinburgh at 12.16 p.m. and remained on the tarmac for an additional hour while technicians fixed the issue, causing a further 15 flights to be delayed or diverted. Most flights were diverted to nearby Glasgow, about 50 miles away, but one KLM flight was forced to turn around and head back to Amsterdam, and a Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Manchester Airport, nearly 200 miles away. The incident was the second significant disruption at the airport in just four days, following a major IT failure that diverted dozens of flights to airports across the U.K. and Ireland.

Read it at Business Insider

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7

Seven Dead After Military Plane Crash Lands in Russian Reservoir

TEST FLIGHT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 12.09.25 10:09AM EST 
Published 12.09.25 10:04AM EST 
The Antonov An-22 (NATO reporting name 'Cock') in the air. The aircraft powered by four turboprops each driving a pair of contra-rotating propellers, the design remains the world's largest turboprop-powered aircraft. Several airframes are still in service with Russian Air Force. (Photo by: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
The Antonov An-22 (NATO reporting name 'Cock') in the air. The aircraft powered by four turboprops each driving a pair of contra-rotating propellers, the design remains the world's largest turboprop-powered aircraft. Several airframes are still in service with Russian Air Force. (Photo by: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty

A Russian Antonov AN-22 military transport plane crash-landed in the country’s Ivanovo region, killing all on board, according to multiple news reports. The crash, which occurred on a test flight following maintenance work, saw the plane go down in an uninhabited area about 125 miles northeast of Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement. Seven people were on board the flight, AFP reported, citing the Russian state news agency Tass. The aircraft’s registration is still unknown, they added. Russian media reports that the plane plummeted into a nearby reservoir in the Furmanovsky District, with rescuers so far only able to recover fragments of the destroyed aircraft. The Aviation Safety Network said the dead were five crew and two passengers. Designed in Kyiv in the 1960s, the AN-22 Antei is the world’s largest turboprop-powered transport aircraft and remains in limited service for heavy military logistics. Throughout its 50-plus-year service history, only 68 models were built, and only three are still believed to be in working condition. In 2024, Russian General Vladimir Venediktov said the craft would be retired from active service later that year. Aerospace Global News reported that the strain caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced the Kremlin to increasingly rely on outdated Soviet-era technology as the country struggles with severe equipment shortages on the front lines.

Read it at Aerospace Global News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Passenger Plane Engineer Plummets 20ft From Jet Onto Concrete
HARD LANDING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.09.25 9:35AM EST 
British Airways planes sit at their engineering base at Heathrow Airport in Middlesex.
Steve Parsons - PA Images/Getty Images

A jet plane engineer has been hospitalized after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor while doing work on a jet, according to The Sun. First responders were called to the British Airways’ Engineering Base at Heathrow Airport, London. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “Our first paramedics arrived on scene in approximately four minutes. We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma center as a priority. His condition has been described as “serious.” BA and the U.K.’s Health & Safety Executive have both launched investigations. A source told the British Sun newspaper, “This type of accident is incredibly rare and has sent shockwaves through the BA community. The mechanic was assessing the safety of a jet in a routine inspection when he suddenly fell at least 20ft onto concrete... It really didn’t look good, and everyone is saying their prayers for him.” BA said in a statement to the newspaper, “Our thoughts are with our colleague, and we’re supporting them, their family, and their colleagues. Safety is always our highest priority, and we’re assisting the authorities with their enquiries.”

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Get Fuller Lashes and Brows Fast With This Discounted Duo
LASHING OUT
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 12.02.25 1:13PM EST 
Grande Cosmetics sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Grande Cosmetics.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve always approached so-called “miracle” beauty products with caution—lash and brow growth serum included. While these volumizing serums never struck me as outright gimmicks per se, I remained unconvinced that they could truly deliver the fuller, more voluminous lashes and naturally defined brows they promised. This perception changed when a close friend of mine with impossibly long lashes told me her secret was the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.

After hearing how quickly it transformed her lashes, I decided to try it myself. Although I’ve been fortunate to inherit long lashes genetically, they lacked depth and impact without mascara. Within three weeks of consistently using GrandeLASH-MD, I noticed my lashes looked darker and less sparse. By the six-week mark, the effect was striking enough that I *almost* looked as though I had lash extensions.

Grande Cosmetics Lash and Brow Power Pair Set
$141 Value
See At Ulta$51

Given the impact that the brand’s lash serum made, I decided to give its GrandeBrow formula a shot. Like many of us who came of age in the late ’90s and early 2000s, I fell victim to the ultra-thin brow trend and overplucked mine into a sperm-like shape. Unfortunately, the damage lingered well into adulthood. In just four weeks, it revived my sparse, uneven brows to a fuller, bushier state (exactly the look I was going for). I’ve been using both serums consistently for almost five years now, and I’ve never experienced any side effects or irritation.

Whether you’re hoping to take a break from pricey lash extensions or want to correct thinning or overplucked brows, the Grande Cosmetics Lash & Brow Power Pair Set (available exclusively at Ulta) is a worthwhile investment—especially when it’s on sale. The set contains both the clinically-backed GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum. For a limited time, score the power couple for just $72 (a $141 value).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Drug-Running President Pardoned by Trump Already Facing New Legal Trouble
THAT WAS FAST
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.09.25 8:57AM EST 
Juan Orlando Hernández presents his national statement during day two of COP26 at SECC on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Juan Orlando Hernández was released from a U.S. prison last week. Andy Buchanan/Pool/Getty Images

Honduras has put out an international arrest warrant for its former leader days after he was released from a U.S. prison thanks to a pardon by President Donald Trump. The country’s former president, Juan Orlando Hernández, who served from 2014 to 2022, was arrested less than a month after leaving office and later extradited to the United States to face drug-trafficking and weapons charges. He was then sentenced to 45 years in prison. Speaking to reporters last week, Trump insisted that Hernández’s arrest and conviction were a “Biden set-up,” even though the prosecution began during Trump’s first term. The president issued a formal pardon for Hernández on Dec. 1, leading to his release from a federal prison in West Virginia last week. But his legal trouble has not ended, as the Honduran attorney general, Johel Antonio Zelaya Alvarez, announced on Monday that he had issued an international warrant for the arrest of Hernández, citing money laundering and fraud charges that date back to his first term. “We have been wounded by the tentacles of corruption and by the criminal networks that have deeply scarred the life of our country,” Zelaya wrote on X. The Department of Justice said previously that he had overseen “years of destructive narco-trafficking of the highest imaginable magnitude.”

Read it at New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump Effigy Set Alight at ‘Burning of the Devil’ Celebration
CASTING OUT DEMONS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.09.25 6:52AM EST 
People burn a piñata depicting President Donald Trump during the traditional "Burning of the Devil" in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Dec. 7, 2025.
People burn a piñata depicting President Donald Trump during the traditional "Burning of the Devil" in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Dec. 7, 2025. Mariano Macz/EPA/Shutterstock

Effigies depicting the devil and U.S. President Donald Trump have been burned in a celebration to cast off evil and usher in the start of the holiday season. People partied in the streets as one demonic figure, Trump’s head nestled in its hand, lit up the night’s sky in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Sunday. A second featured the president’s horned head atop a demonic crab-like beast elsewhere in the capital on the same night. Speaking to Global News via translation, an event organizer known only as Diablo 1, said, “There is always a character that attracts all the attention and comments. This year it happened to a figure already plagued with so much controversy, not only in this country, but around the world. Namely, the ‘little tyrant’ of the United States who has done a lot of harm to our Latin people and especially our Guatemalan brothers.” It isn’t the first time the annual “La Quema del Diablo,” or “Burning of the Devil,” has featured Trump, who was also the star of one such celebration in the same city in 2016. Satan and Trump have also been spoofed together in the U.S. this year, with the latest season of the TV show South Park running a plot line about the pair involved in a romantic relationship.

Read it at Global News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now