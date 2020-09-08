CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Seven People Fatally Shot at California Marijuana Operation
POT MURDERS
Read it at ABC7
Seven people were fatally shot at a southern California residence where more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and several hundreds of marijuana plants were found, according to ABC7. Investigators believe the house, in the unincorporated area of Aguanga in Riverside County, was used “to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation” according to evidence found at the scene. When deputies arrived following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, they found all seven victims with gunshot wounds. No suspect has been found but deputies say that the murders appear to be an “isolated incident” that doesn’t pose a threat to the public.