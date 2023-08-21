CHEAT SHEET
Seven Hurt as Car Smashes Into Crowd in Midtown Manhattan
At least seven people were hurt late Sunday when a car plowed into a group of pedestrians at a Midtown Manhattan crosswalk, according to reports. Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that one of the victims was left in critical condition, with five others also rushed to hospitals. One of the pedestrians declined medical treatment, reports say. The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was taken into custody after driving away from the scene and then being involved in a three-car crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, a source told the Post. Police say the woman was taken to the North Shore University Hospital for evaluation for mental health issues, but she did not appear to be intoxicated, according to ABC 7.