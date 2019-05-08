The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that more than 10,000 people are released from prisons each week across the country. But for many individuals, the barriers to success don’t end once they’ve finished serving their time. According to a new study conducted by researchers at Florida State University’s Institute for Justice Reform and Development, those reentering our communities must overcome several key challenges—from maintaining support systems to securing identification, housing, and employment. IJRD’s research will inform the work of Safe Streets & Second Chances, a first-of-its-kind re-entry initiative launched last year in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, supported by Koch Industries. Learn more about the seven key takeaways from their findings, and read the full report here.