Seven Killed in String of Shootings at Atlanta Asian Spas

At least seven people were killed Tuesday in a string of shootings that police said appeared to target Asian women at spas in the Atlanta area.

Violence first erupted at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, where two people were killed and one other person succumbed to their injuries en route to a nearby hospital, police said. Two others were injured in the shooting, according to the Cherokee County sheriff’s office.

None of the victims have yet been identified. The suspect is still at large, and the sheriff’s office has released an image of the suspect and his vehicle.

Roughly an hour later, four Asian women were fatally shot at two spas on the same street in Atlanta, three at Gold Spa and one in Aroma Therapy Spa across the block, police said.

Officers had just arrived at the first location and made the grisly discovery of several victims, when they learned the chaos was still unfolding.

“While at [the first location] we received another call across the street of shots fired, and responded to find another individual shot at that location,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney N. Bryant told reporters late Tuesday.

No suspects have been detained. Police stressed that it is still much too early in the investigation to say whether the shootings were connected.

Bryant declined to say whether police believe the shootings were a hate crime, saying “We can’t make that determination just yet.”

Similarly, little to no information was available on the victims, including whether they were spa workers or customers. But Bryant said that “it appears that all the victims are female” and “it appears that they may be Asian.”