Seven People Shot at a Snapchat House Party in Houston
Seven people were shot early Saturday morning at a house party in east Houston, police said. Three victims were standing in front of the house when a suspect opened fire around 2 a.m., according to officials. Another three were shot when they tried to escape in a car, and the seventh victim showed up at the hospital, ABC 13 reports. It is unclear what caused the shooting to begin, but a detective told ABC 13 that it began as a verbal altercation at the party. Police said that it was an “instant party,” where invitations are sent out at random through Snapchat, and that all of the 30-50 guests were teens and young adults. All seven victims suffered non-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.