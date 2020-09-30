Seven Shot at Milwaukee Funeral Home During Service
HORRIFIC
An unidentified gunman shot seven people from a car at a Milwaukee funeral home Wednesday, according to local police, who are still searching for the suspected shooter and have yet to uncover a motive. The city’s police chief later announced that the victims were in stable condition and were expected to recover. Cedric Guy, owner of the Serenity Funeral Home, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Once we heard the shots we called 911. We shut everything down. It just went crazy from there on.” Mourners had gathered at the parlor for the funeral of Braxton Taylor, 26, who was killed in a shooting earlier this month that remains unsolved. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the shooting was “insanity.” Gun violence in the Wisconsin metropolis has risen sharply this year, according to the Journal Sentinel.