Seventh Coronavirus Case in U.S. Confirmed in Santa Clara, California
Another case of coronavirus in the U.S. has been confirmed, California officials announced Friday. Santa Clara County health officials told reporters that a man arrived at San Jose International Airport on Jan. 24 after traveling to Wuhan, China—considered to be the epicenter of the virus that has killed over 200 worldwide so far. The man went directly to his home and has mostly stayed there, only leaving twice to seek outpatient care. The man has been “strictly isolating” himself at home since his travel, and has mainly been in contact with a few household members, authorities said. “I think the contact list will be rather short,” Dr. Sara Cody, county health officer, said of the number of people the man potentially had contact with. Officials will be monitoring the man closely while he remains at home.
This marks the seventh case of the virus in the U.S.—with two others in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona, and one in Washington state. Federal officials have announced a public health emergency, unveiled entry restrictions to some foreign nationals, and mandated quarantines for some U.S. citizens returning from China.