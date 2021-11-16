CHEAT SHEET
    Seventh Grade Football Game Brawl Sends a Coach to the Hospital

    A brawl at a seventh-grade Saturday football game in New Mexico over the weekend sent a man to the hospital after he fainted during the fight. Players punched each other, choked each other, and chucked their helmets, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The Picacho Scorpions had beaten the Lynn Cougars, but after players shook hands, Cougars players began throwing punches. Coaches and parents joined in the fracas, too. One assistant coach was expelled from the Las Cruces Bantam Weight Sports Association, which put on the game, for allegedly assaulting a teenager, another suspended. A local parent, Nathan Smith, told the Journal, “I’d never seen something like this firsthand, and it was bigger than any one I’ve ever seen on YouTube or on TV, that’s for sure.” Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

