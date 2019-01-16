Seventh Grade Quarterback Gets Scholarship Offer From Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh, the University of Michigan Wolverine’s head football coach, has reportedly made history by offering a seventh-grade quarterback a scholarship to play for the school, USA Today reports. Harbaugh saw a video of Isaiah Marshall, 13, who plays for MacArthur Academy in Michigan, during a scouting visit Tuesday at nearby Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology, according to the teenager's father, Brian Marshall, a former Brother Rice and Northwestern running back. After Harbaugh left the school, Brian Marshall said, he phoned with the offer. “He came to look at a couple of our kids, he sat down to watch some tape of Isaiah and liked what he saw,” said the elder Marshall, an assistant at Southfield with his brother, Aaron, the program's offensive coordinator. “He broke it down and then extended an offer. …He said he was the youngest [to ever receive an offer.]” Programs like Michigan’s have offered scholarships to eighth graders in recent years—but Isaiah, who will graduate in 2024, is believed to be the youngest player ever to get this kind of offer so early on. Harbaugh has yet to comment on the unprecedented offer.
