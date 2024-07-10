Seventh House Democrat Calls for Biden to Leave the Race
‘STAKES ARE TOO HIGH’
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) called on President Joe Biden to step aside and end his 2024 campaign Tuesday, making herself the seventh House Democrat to publicly support a withdrawal following his presidential debate appearance alongside Donald Trump last month. Sherrill, in a statement Tuesday, said: “I know that President Biden and his team have been true public servants and have put the country and the best interests of democracy first and foremost in their considerations. And because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare that he won’t run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee.” She added: “When I think of my four children and all of the rights that another Trump presidency endangers, and in light of the recent Supreme Court decision that gave inordinate power to the President of the United States, the stakes are too high—and the threat is too real—to stay silent.” Others to call for Biden to withdraw include include Reps. Lloyd Doggett (TX), Mike Quigley (IL), Raúl Grijalva (AZ), Seth Moulton (MA), Angie Craig (MN) and Adam Smith (WA). Despite a rising number of House dems to publicly decry Biden, it appears he will remain in the race, at least up through next week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.