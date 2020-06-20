CHEAT SHEET
Several Bags of Human Remains Found on Seattle Beach
GRUESOME
Read it at NBC News
Seattle police have confirmed the discovery of “several bags” of human remains on the city beach. The grim discovery was made after a passerby reported what was initially thought to be a rogue garbage bag thrown onto the sand at a park that lines Elliott Bay, across from the Pike Place Market and the city’s primary waterfront area. After responding to the call, officers found several more bags with human remains inside, including one in the water. Police have not yet released information about the number of bodies or the general age of the deceased. The King County coroner is now working with detectives to investigate the case.