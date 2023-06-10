CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Several British Guards Faint at Prince William’s Military Parade Review
MAN DOWN
Read it at CBS News
British troops felt the heat on Saturday as several collapsed during Prince William’s first review of the soldiers since his father rose to the throne. At least three guardsmen fainted and were whisked away on stretchers, The Telegraph reported, and two others had to be helped off the ground. Known as the Colonel’s Review, the parade serves as a rehearsal for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony for the King’s Birthday Parade. On Twitter, Prince William acknowledged the “difficult conditions” but commended the soldiers for doing “a really good job.” One guardsman told The Telegraph that the parade was “like being stood in a sauna with a 200 kg dumbbell in your left hand” and “incredibly uncomfortable.”