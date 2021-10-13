Several Dead in Norwegian Town Terrorized by Bow-and-Arrow Attacks

Read it at Reuters
At least four residents were killed on Wednesday when a man with a bow and arrow terrorized a Norwegian town, police told local outlet Drammens Tidende. The suspect, whose name has not been released, targeted people in Kongsberg, a town of about 28,000. Several residents were injured, including a police officer, but police declined to confirm any specific numbers nor name anyone involved. The suspect has been arrested and is believed to have acted alone, authorities said. No motive was given.