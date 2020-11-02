Several Injured in Shooting Near Vienna Synagogue: Austrian Police

Austrian police launched a “large police operation” on Monday evening following gunfire near a major synagogue in Vienna that injured several people.

In a series of tweets, police in the Austrian capital said shots have been fired in the Inner City district, confirming there are several injured individuals and encouraging all residents to stay away from public places and transportation. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or the state of their conditions.

“Several shots fired in the central district of Vienna - there are injured people - Do not stay in public areas! Stay home!” police tweeted. “Again: DO NOT post videos and photos in social media, this endangers both emergency services and the civilian population!”

Police have not confirmed the circumstances of the incident, but initial reports indicated that the city’s main synagogue was located on the same street as the shooting.

According to the Associated Press, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that witnesses said the shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. Austrian outlet APA also reported Monday that the country’s Interior Ministry said one attacker was killed while another could still be on the run.