Several Israeli Teens Arrested in Stoning Death of Palestinian Mother
JUSTICE
A group of Jewish teenagers has been arrested for alleged involvement in the stoning death of a Palestinian woman, Israeli officials reportedly said Sunday. The exact number of teens has not specified, but Israeli media said five people were detained in the past week, according to the Washington Post. These arrests related to the Oct. 12 stoning of a car leading to the death of 47-year-old Aisha Mohammed Rabi, a mother of nine. “I don’t have any doubt it was the settlers,” her husband, who was also in the car and injured, said to Haaretz after the attack. “There were six or seven of them, and it was clear that they were young.” The arrested youth were students at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva, which is located in the settlement of Rehalim, the Washington Post said.