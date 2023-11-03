Several Killed in Attack on Ambulances Leaving Gaza: Health Ministry
TERRIBLE
The Gaza health ministry said Friday that several people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli attack on a group of ambulances near Al-Shifa Hospital heading to the Rafah border crossing to Egypt. Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the ministry, said, “We informed the Red Cross and the Red Crescent, we informed the whole world that those victims were lined up in those ambulances.” He later emphasized, “This was a medical convoy.” Al Arabiya reported that an Agence France-Presse journalist at the scene witnessed multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance. The Israeli government confirmed the attack soon after, claiming the ambulances were part of a “Hamas terrorist cell.” According to the World Health Organization, Al-Shifa Hospital is overcrowded, with a bed occupancy rate of 164 percent. The Gaza health ministry previously said that they would transport Palestinians with critical injuries to Egypt for treatment.