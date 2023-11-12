Several Mass Shootings Linked to This Army Ammo Factory
MADE IN AMERICA
Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, the company that has manufactured almost all rifle cartridges for the U.S. military since Vietnam, has created military-grade ammunition for the commercial market and is one of the biggest manufacturers of AR-15 rounds, contributing to many crimes and at least a dozen mass shootings, according to a New York Times investigation. Mass shootings at the Tree of Life synagogue, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have all been linked to the hundreds of millions of rounds the plant has manufactured for the commercial market each year since 2011. The government has invested over $860 million to keep the plant up and running and receives a 10 to 15 percent discount on ammunition in exchange for allowing Lake City Army Ammunition to continue commercial sales. Information on the company’s commercial production and sales is reported to the Army, but the information is kept secret.