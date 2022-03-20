10 Shot Outside Arkansas Car Show, Kids Reported Among the Victims

As many as ten people were injured late Saturday after gunfire erupted outside a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police confirmed that troopers were dispatched to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. The circumstances that led to the shooting at the 16th Annual Hood-Nic event were not immediately clear.

Witnesses cited in local media reports said children were among the victims. The Desha County Office of Emergency Management said at least one child was transported to the Arkansas Children's Hospital. The agency said there was a high-speed pursuit and a head-on crash in addition to the mass shooting, though it was not immediately clear if the events were thought to be connected.

Video shared on social media that was said to have been taken at the scene of the shooting showed police and ambulances flooding the area as a man with an injury was helped by friends. Another video showed a crowd of attendees listening to music and chatting when a series of loud shots rang out, sending everyone scattering.

“My heart dropped. So many kids bleeding out and shot,” one man who posted video from the scene posted on Facebook.

The Hood-Nic Foundation, which hosted the event and works in the community to empower youth and expand educational programs, released a statement on Facebook expressing “shock at what took place during tonight’s car show.”

“Several people were shot by an unknown suspect. The full extent of injuries has not yet been disclosed. State Patrol is currently investigating the situation,” the organization wrote.

“The purpose of Hood-Nic has always been to bring the community together. This senseless violence needs to end.”

The condition of those injured was not immediately clear, nor was whether a suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story.