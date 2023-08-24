CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Several People Washed Away in Wild Las Vegas Flooding
POURING
Read it at Newsweek
Heavy rainfall turned to flash flooding in Las Vegas on Wednesday, with law enforcement searching for several missing people who may have been washed away in floodwaters. Police already unsuccessfully tried to rescue one man being washed away but later succeeded in rescuing another person. One woman is still believed to be missing in the waters as rescue efforts continue. “The Vegas Strip is currently a river,” one social media user tweeted early Thursday morning, showing the heavy flooding pouring onto the street. The rainfall isn’t expected to stop on Thursday, with the National Weather Service predicting that the “greatest rainfall chances will be on Thursday afternoon and evening.”