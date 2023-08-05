Several Trump Aides Might Have to Testify Against Their Current Boss
AWKWARD
It’s getting pretty awkward in Donald Trump’s closest circle as his current aides—at least seven of whom are mentioned in his three indictments or have been interviewed by prosecutors—might be called as witnesses in his upcoming trials, The Washington Post reported. And, considering Trump’s intense stare-down with special counsel Jack Smith at his hearing this past Thursday, testifying only feet away from their boss simultaneous to working on his 2024 campaign will be no easy task. Trump’s top presidential campaign adviser, senior communications aide, and several other campaign staffers could be forced to testify at one of his trials. In his docs case, Trump has been ordered to not discuss the case with co-defendant Walt Nauta or anyone on a list of about 84 witnesses. On Thursday, he was also ordered not to talk to witnesses in his Jan. 6 case. Smith is also seeking a court order to prevent Trump from posting or sharing case evidence relating to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. A Trump spokesperson told the Post that the Justice Department wants “to attack his campaign team in order to interfere in the election.”