Trumpland’s Tell-All Books Have Been a Big Flop With Readers
NOT WORTH THE HYPE
Trumpworld tell-alls that promised bombshell accounts of life in the twice-impeached former president’s White House have been a flop with readers, a Politico report shows. Former chief of staff Mark Meadow’s book has only sold 21,569 books, according to research firm NPD Bookscan. The same can be said for COVID-19 response coordinator Deborah Birx, who sold fewer than 6,000 copies. Books from Kellyanne Conway, Stephanie Grisham, Ben Carson, and Mark Espers all failed to net more than 42,500 copies sold. “Since he left office, the Trump memoirs have not done great,” a top publishing executive told Politico. “Each of the people who have written a book so far was telling stories that we pretty much already knew.” Some have had much more success than others, though, with former FBI director James Comey’s book selling 626,810 copies and former national security adviser John Bolton’s book with 680,949.