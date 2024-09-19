Several Trump Rallygoers Say They Are Experiencing Mysterious Eye Injuries
STRANGE
Six people who sat behind former President Donald Trump at a rally in Tuscon, Arizona last week were left with strange eye injuries, according to a report from local station News4. One of the victims, pro-life activist Mayra Rodriguez, told the station her eyes began burning after leaving the rally last Thursday. “My eyes were watering a lot, my nose started running then I started feeling my face get really flushed and my neck felt like it was on fire and it just progressed from there." Rodriguez eventually went to the ER for treatment, where staff reportedly told her it looked like she was sprayed with something. Five other people in Rodriguez’s section reported similar symptoms, while rally goers on Trump’s opposite side seemed to be fine. The Trump campaign told the victims and News4 it was investigating the incident. The Secret Service said there was no known threat to the former president at the rally.