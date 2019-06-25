CHEAT SHEET
RULES DON’T APPLY
Report: U.S. Companies Are Bypassing Trump’s Huawei Ban
Several U.S. tech companies have found a way around President Trump’s ban on selling products to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and have successfully sold millions of dollars worth of products to the company, The New York Times reports. The Commerce Department put a ban into effect in May, which effectively restricts the U.S. from exporting necessary tech parts to Huawei and its subsidiaries. Since then, American companies including Intel and Micron have been able to sell products to Huawei by capitalizing on their offices overseas that make the products, thus not selling items that are technically American-made, according to the Times. The Trump administration has reportedly been aware of the sales taking place and has been unsure how to respond given that the sales help American corporations that rely on revenue generated from sales to Huawei, which spends around $11 billion annually on American products.