Several U.S. Federal Agencies Hacked in Global Cyberattack
SECURITY BREACH
Hackers have busted into a number of U.S. government agencies and targeted vulnerable software amid a global cyberattack, CNN reported. Eric Goldstein, a top official for the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, confirmed to the network that “several” federal organizations “have experienced intrusions” and are getting support from CISA. A spokesperson for CISA did not comment on the identity of the individuals behind the attacks or how many agencies have been affected. It was also unclear whether the hackers were part of the CLOP ransomware gang, a Russian-speaking group of cyber criminals responsible for numerous other security breaches including at BBC, British Airways, and U.S. state governments. CLOP has threatened to leak their victims’ data on the dark web if they don’t pay a ransom by Wednesday. According to CNN, no U.S. federal agencies were listed on their dark site as of Thursday morning.