Severe Storms Leave 2 Dead, Flights Canceled, 1M+ Without Power
‘SIGNIFICANT THREAT’
Strong storms across the eastern U.S. on Monday left at least two people dead while over a million homes and businesses lost power. Hail, lightning, and powerful winds battered several states, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado warning for the greater Washington, D.C. area. The warning remained in effect until 9 p.m., with a special Weather Service statement cautioning of “a significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds.” The service added that almost 30 million Americans were under a tornado watch for Monday afternoon. In South Carolina, a 15-year-old was killed by a falling tree as he arrived at his grandparent’s house, according to the Anderson County Coroner, while a man in Alabama died in a lightning strike. Over 2,600 flights were canceled and almost 7,900 more were delayed in the tempest.