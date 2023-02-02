Severed Penis Found in Alabama Gas Station’s Parking Lot: Report
‘FELL OFF A TRUCK’
Well, that’s one male organ that won’t be on any donor list. A dismembered human penis was discovered by a gas station attendant in Alabama early Monday, authorities said. The member is believed to have belonged to the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash on a nearby highway. The Mobile Police Department identified the victim as Christopher Means. The 29-year-old was riding his motorcycle around 6 a.m. on Monday when he “lost control and and fell off,” a police spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Unfortunately, multiple vehicles struck him,” the spokesperson said, adding, “The appendage located at the gas station is not related to a murder or an assault.” It was unclear how exactly the penis landed in the gas station’s parking lot. One social media user who claimed to be a Mobile resident tweeted that Means had “literally [been] torn to pieces on the interstate during the accident and his penis fell off the front end of a truck when the truck got off the interstate.” Police told Fox that an investigation was ongoing.