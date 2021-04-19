Severed Pig’s Head Left Outside Former Home of Chauvin Defense Witness
WITNESS INTIMIDATION
A severed pig’s head was found outside a Santa Rosa, California, home that once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who recently testified as an expert witness on behalf of Derek Chauvin, the former Minnesota police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Pig’s blood was splattered all over the front of the house and garage, as well as on a nearby statue, where a sign reading “Oink, Oink” had been left behind. Police were called to the scene just after 3 a.m. on Saturday by the home’s current owners, who said a group of people dressed in black had thrown the pig’s head on their front porch and splattered blood on their house. “It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” Santa Rosa Police said in a statement.