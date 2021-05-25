Keep Your Backyard Mosquito Free With This Amazon Sale
BUZZ BUZZ
This summer, I’m planning on spending tons of time in my backyard. There’s just one problem: mosquitos. Thankfully, we have some favorite mosquito-killing gadgets that work to keep those pests away. And one of our favorite gadgets for the job is 37% off right now.
SEVERINO Bug Zapper
37% Off
The Severino Bug Zapper is pretty much your classic bug zapper and great if you’re in need of one. It uses light to attract bugs and then shocks them with electricity, killing them in an instant. It’s near impossible to accidentally electrocute yourself, and best of all, this zapper covers 1500 sq feet, so you can sit outside and actually enjoy it, instead of being a mosquito's meal.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.