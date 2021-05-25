CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Keep Your Backyard Mosquito Free With This Amazon Sale

    BUZZ BUZZ

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

    This summer, I’m planning on spending tons of time in my backyard. There’s just one problem: mosquitos. Thankfully, we have some favorite mosquito-killing gadgets that work to keep those pests away. And one of our favorite gadgets for the job is 37% off right now.

    SEVERINO Bug Zapper

    37% Off

    Shop at Amazon$

    The Severino Bug Zapper is pretty much your classic bug zapper and great if you’re in need of one. It uses light to attract bugs and then shocks them with electricity, killing them in an instant. It’s near impossible to accidentally electrocute yourself, and best of all, this zapper covers 1500 sq feet, so you can sit outside and actually enjoy it, instead of being a mosquito's meal.

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.