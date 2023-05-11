WATCH: Sewer-Dwelling Alligator Terrifies Florida Town
THE HORROR
There are alligators living in the sewer—at least in Florida. A work crew in Oviedo, Florida, got the fright of a lifetime when it spotted a 5-foot gator on camera schlepping around the city’s underground drainage system this week. The City of Oviedo – City Administration shared the clip to its Facebook page Tuesday, after a stormwater crew noticed something peculiar on one of their robotic cameras. “At first, they thought it was a toad and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer,” the post said. But when the reptile turned around and showed its tail, its identity was unmistakable. The robotic camera, controlled by the crew, followed the alligator through the sewer until it eventually scurried off into the darkness. “Just another reason not to go wandering down into the Stormwater pipes!” the Facebook post said.