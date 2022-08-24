Sex Abuse Suit Against Horatio Sanz to Add Two More ‘SNL’ Alums
FML
The Pennsylvania woman who last year accused comedian and former SNL cast member Horatio Sanz of sexually grooming her as a teenager asked the court on Tuesday to add Jimmy Fallon, Tracy Morgan, and Lorne Michaels as defendants to an amended complaint. The plaintiff, known only as “Jane Doe,” alleges that the trio enabled her abuse at Sanz’s hands. Her original complaint, which accused Sanz of plying her with alcohol before groping and sexually assaulting her at a early-aughts afterparty, listed as co-defendants 20 unnamed SNL cast and crew members. “Sanz and his enablers lured Jane into their celebrity world and made her feel like a cool kid for drinking and partying with a bunch of famous grown-ups,” a Tuesday statement from the woman’s attorneys read. “Instead, they destroyed her life. Jane has spent the past two decades struggling with the repercussions of what they did to her; now it’s their turn.” An NBC spokesperson said that despite Doe’s “changing narratives,” the company would continue to pursue a motion to have her suit thrown out.