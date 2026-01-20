‘Sex and the City’ Star Says She’s Not Done With the Show

The cast of And Just Like That isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the Sex and the City universe. Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York in the original series and the revival, revealed on her podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, that she’s still hoping for more after the show’s Season 3 finale aired last year. “I wanted one more season,” Davis said, admitting she hasn’t even watched the show’s finale yet because she’s “in denial” that it could truly be the end. “In my mind, we’re going to do something else,” she added, “I don’t think it’ll be a whole season, but I think we will do something else.” Her guest, Mario Cantone, who portrayed Anthony Marentino, echoed that sentiment. “I don’t care what anybody says, that was not a series finale,” Cantone said, making it clear he’d also welcome another chapter. Showrunner Michael Patrick King was less definitive. While he told the Hollywood Reporter he has “closed the book” on Carrie Bradshaw’s story, but stopped short of ruling anything out entirely, saying, “Whether there’s another book remains to be seen.” Davis said she’s seen King “a couple times,” though no continuation has been confirmed. Still, she remains “hopeful” that the characters’ stories may not be finished just yet.