Sex-Club Founder Banned for Saying Hunter Biden Was a Member

The VIP sex club Snctm has banned founder Damon Lawner—who sold it in 2019—for saying that Hunter Biden used to be a member, the Los Angeles Times reported. “Snctm, as a private members club, prioritizes the safety and privacy of our esteemed members above all,” a spokeswoman said. “Consequently, we neither confirm nor deny the identities of our attendees. Furthermore, we uphold a strict code of conduct, and any infringement leads to a lifetime ban. Please note that Mr. Lawner’s membership has been revoked, effective immediately.” After Hunter Biden struck a no-jail plea deal with federal prosecutors this week, Lawner wrote in an Instagram post: “Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he’s a scumbag.”
