Sex Offender Admits Killing Connecticut Jogger Because She Was ‘Out of His League’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Hartford Courant
A Connecticut sex offender pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally stabbing a female jogger because she was “out of his league.” The horrific 2014 murder of Melissa Millan, a 54-year-old insurance exec and mom of two, stumped cops in Simsbury for years until William Leverett walked into the police station in 2018 and confessed. He told cops he went looking for “human contact” that night after attending a sex offenders meeting, and became “mentally aroused” when he saw Millan jogging along a busy trail. But he claimed he grew angry when he realized “I can’t have her” and “she was way out of my league.” He led police to a bloody glove hidden on his grandparents’ property that had Millan’s DNA on it, the Hartford Courant reported.