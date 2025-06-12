Sex Trafficking ‘Smallville’ Star Ties Knot After Prison

Allison Mack, who spent two years behind bars for her role in a cult sex trafficking scandal, is putting the past behind her.

In fact, the Smallville star just said “I do” to a man named Frank, two years after she was released from prison.

Her new chapter with Frank also comes five years after filing for divorce from Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, whom she wed in 2017. ADVERTISEMENT

Allison Mack played Chloe Sullivan on the famous 2000s drama "Smallville." Todd Williamson/Todd Williamson/Getty

Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on the 2000s Superman series, was arrested in 2018 for crimes relating to the NXIVM sex cult. The cult, led by Keith Raniere, presented as a self-help company but was a front for sex trafficking and forced labor. Its subgroup, DOS, was an all-female secret society in which women were allegedly forced to be sexually subservient to Raniere. When Mack wed her ex-wife Clyne, NXIVM’s one-time publicist told People that the union was at Raniere’s behest.

Mack pled guilty to recruiting sex slaves for Raniere. In a tearful 2019 apology, she said that she would “take full responsibility” for her actions.

Actress Allison Mack was released from prison in 2023 after serving 21 months behind bars for her role in a sex trafficking cult. Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I’m very sorry for who I’ve hurt through my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings,” she said at the time.

Mack was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021. But she only served 21 months in a California correctional institution before she was released early in July 2023.

Allison Mack was married to Nicki Clyne before the two divorced in 2020. Bobby Bank/Bobby Bank/WireImage

Us Weekly reported that Mack wrote a letter addressed to NXIVM survivors: “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, wholeheartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life.”

The actress, now 42, enjoyed early freedom due to a Donald Trump-era 2018 law called the First Step Act (FSA), which aimed to reduce prison overcrowding. Federal inmates can earn time credits toward early release through participation in programs and productive activities.

Actress Allison Mack was part of NXIVM, a cult that presented as a self-help company but was a front for sex trafficking and forced labor. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mack married Frank in an intimate ceremony, wearing a halter-neck bridal gown with wildflowers pinned in her updo, TMZ reported. Frank donned a gray suit.