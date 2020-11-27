‘Sexiest Doctor Alive’ Urges Masks but Parties Without One

Mikhail Varshavski, named People magazine’s “Sexiest Doctor Alive,” has been all over the airwaves dispensing solid pandemic advice: Wear your mask and socially distance to protect yourself from the coronavirus. But now a photo has emerged of Varshavski celebrating his 31st birthday in Miami by breaking all the rules. The Daily Mail published an Instagram snap that showed the doctor shirtless and maskless crammed into a mob of equally reckless bikini-clad women. And it wasn't a one-off: Video from the same party shows him adjusting the neck of one of the women, neither one of them wearing masks. Varshavski has not commented on his behavior, but his followers have let loose, with one writing “You are supposed to be the example. I admired and respected you. Now that is all lost.”
