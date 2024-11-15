Elections

Trump Team Question Choice of Pete Hegseth After Assault Allegations

'NOT PROPERLY VETTED'

The exclusive report by the Washington Post detailed that a complaint was shared with Trump’s team which outlined a woman’s claim that Hegseth assaulted her.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 15: Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth arrives at Trump Tower on December 15, 2016 in New York City. President-Elect Donald Trump continues to hold meetings with potential members of his cabinet at his office. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

High-ranking individuals in Donald Trump’s transition team are calling into question their choice of Pete Hegseth to lead the Defense Department after information resurfaced that police investigated a sexual assault allegation against Hegseth in 2017.

The exclusive report by the Washington Post detailed that a complaint was shared with Trump’s team outlining a woman’s claim that Hegseth assaulted her in a Monterey, California, hotel after a Republican conference. According to the Post, the person who made the extensive complaint was a friend of the alleged victim, who later signed a nondisclosure agreement with Hegseth.

His lawyer said that police found no evidence of wrongdoing, but Trump’s team were caught by surprise at the detailed allegation. The claim did not result in any criminal charges against Hegseth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a lot of frustration around this,” the person told the Post, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation. “He hadn’t been properly vetted.” They also said that the transition team fears more revelations against Hegseth will come to light.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsLindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG
David Gardner
politicsTulsi Gabbard’s Ties to ‘Cult’ Could Cost Her Intel Job
Emell Derra Adolphus
mediaMegyn Kelly Demands Disney Fire Rachel Zegler Over Her Trump Post: ‘This Woman Is a Pig’
David Gardner
politicsSylvester Stallone Comes Out of the MAGA Closet With Mar-a-Lago Appearance
Matt Young
mediaStar’s Wife Dragged for Boarding Plane With Head Lice
Eboni Boykin-Patterson