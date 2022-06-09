MeToo Case Against Ex-‘Good Morning America’ Chief Dismissed
THE MORNING SHOW
A New York state Supreme Court judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Good Morning America’s former executive producer of sexual assault and creating a toxic work environment. The suit, filed last August by former GMA producer Kirstyn Crawford, claims Michael Corn forcibly touched and kissed her in 2015, withholding a raise and a promotion from her afterward. The filing also alleges Corn assaulted another female staffer who reported to him on a separate occasion. Corn has denied the allegations in the suit. Although Crawford said she lost out on work opportunities as a result of trying to avoid Corn after the alleged assault, the judge said she had failed to prove the existence of a hostile work environment, according to the Los Angeles Times. Due to the statute of limitations on the alleged 2015 incident having elapsed, Crawford’s case had rested upon her ability to demonstrate the existence of the work environment she had described in her suit. “We are very grateful the court recognized the total lack of merit to the allegations brought against Mr. Corn,” his attorney told the Times on Wednesday.