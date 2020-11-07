Sexual Assault Charge Against Jacob Blake Dropped as He Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct
DISMISSED
A sexual assault charge against Jacob Blake has been dropped just days before he was slated to go to trial, Kenosha News reports, and Blake has pleaded guilty to separate charges of disorderly conduct as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced to two years probation. Prosecutors said the woman who originally made the accusation against Blake, the mother of his three young children, had stopped cooperating with authorities. “Honestly, your honor, although I pled guilty to this, I don’t consider myself to be guilty. I pretty much took this opportunity to get to see my children quicker,” he said in court videoconference Friday. Blake was shot multiple times by police in front of his children in July and required extensive hospitalization, setting off days of protests over police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin and elsewhere.